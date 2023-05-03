Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm air continues for next several days

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer away from the lake
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer away from the lake 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry high pressure has settled across our region giving way for full sun today.

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS
mk-surface-map.png
CBS

Warmer air continues to head our way the next several days, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Although, lakeside areas will be cooler as a light flow off Lake Michigan develops each day.

am.png
CBS
pm.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-midwest.png
CBS

A weak system on Friday is likely to bring rain to Wisconsin. At most we could have a brief sprinkle.

A more active pattern sets up late Sunday into next week.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: FAIR & COOL. PATCHY FROST INLAND. LOW AROUND 40.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 70. COOLER LAKESIDE.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SPRINKLE POSSIBLE. HIGH 73. COOLER LAKESIDE.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 2:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.