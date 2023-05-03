Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm air continues for next several days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry high pressure has settled across our region giving way for full sun today.
Warmer air continues to head our way the next several days, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Although, lakeside areas will be cooler as a light flow off Lake Michigan develops each day.
A weak system on Friday is likely to bring rain to Wisconsin. At most we could have a brief sprinkle.
A more active pattern sets up late Sunday into next week.
TONIGHT: FAIR & COOL. PATCHY FROST INLAND. LOW AROUND 40.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 70. COOLER LAKESIDE.
FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SPRINKLE POSSIBLE. HIGH 73. COOLER LAKESIDE.
