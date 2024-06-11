Wanted people seen running from police after crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Ring camera captured several suspects running away after a car crash in the Northwest Side's Portage Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Neighbors near Lavergne and Cornelia avenues said the wanted people were trying to get away from police after crashing into several parked cars.

According to police dispatch reports, the car that crashed had been involved in a shooting on Lawndale Avenue near Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

Three suspects were taken into custody about half an hour after the pursuit, according to dispatch reports.