Want a chance to win Lollapalooza tickets? Download a new app from the city of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teens and young adults could score free Lollapalooza passes courtesy of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.
Here's how it works: Anyone between 16 and 24 can enter to win a four-day pass by downloading the My CHI My Future app. Twenty-five winners will be picked each week until July 10.
Lollapalooza will happen from July 28th to the 30th in Grant Park.
