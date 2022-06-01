Want a chance to win Lollapalooza tickets? Download a new app from the city of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teens and young adults could score free Lollapalooza passes courtesy of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Here's how it works: Anyone between 16 and 24 can enter to win a four-day pass by downloading the My CHI My Future app. Twenty-five winners will be picked each week until July 10.

Lollapalooza will happen from July 28th to the 30th in Grant Park.

Have you downloaded My CHI. My Future. yet? C3 Presents and @lollapalooza have teamed up with My CHI. My Future. to give teens who download the app a chance to win a four-day pass to Lolla. Download the app today for a chance to win! #MyCHIMyFuture pic.twitter.com/BgtDtbrnRM — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 27, 2022