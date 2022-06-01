Watch CBS News
Want a chance to win Lollapalooza tickets? Download a new app from the city of Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teens and young adults could score free Lollapalooza passes courtesy of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Here's how it works: Anyone between 16 and 24 can enter to win a four-day pass by downloading the My CHI My Future app. Twenty-five winners will be picked each week until July 10.

Lollapalooza will happen from July 28th to the 30th in Grant Park.

