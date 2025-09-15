Chicago man wants you to join him walking 63,000 steps for his 63rd birthday

Chicago man wants you to join him walking 63,000 steps for 63rd birthday

Chicago man wants you to join him walking 63,000 steps for 63rd birthday

Chicago man wants you to join him walking 63,000 steps for 63rd birthday

Chicago man Craig Nash is celebrating his 63rd birthday by walking 63,000 steps and he hopes the community will join him.

Nash is hitting the pavement at midnight.

He said in the past year he's walked more than 5 million steps and lost almost 200 pounds. His birthday walk raises money for two organizations close to his heart, Chicago Cred and the Wallace Chance Center.

His birthday walk starts at 63rd Street Beach, then travels north along the lakefront with stops at 57th Street Beach, 31st Street Beach, Navy Pier, North Avenue Beach and finally ends at Foster Avenue Beach.

To learn more and join in the walk, visit the Walk With Craig 2025 Facebook page.