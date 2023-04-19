Wadsworth traffic crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

WADSWORTH, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured after a crash in Wadsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:55 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car traffic crash with significant damage at Route 173 and Mill Creek Road.

Initial reports say the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a 45-year-old woman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was traveling northbound on Mill Creek Road. That driver failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a Volkswagen GTI, driven by a 39-year-old man of Lake Villa, traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Hyundai along with two passengers, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger, a 76-year-old man of Mexico, was also taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.