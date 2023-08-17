Watch CBS News
Volunteers packed school supplies in preparation for back-to-school bash in Aurora

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA (CBS) - Community volunteers in Aurora spent Wednesday night packing school supplies for the city's biggest and longest-running school supply bash.

The group filled more than 1,000 kits for elementary, middle, and high school students.

This year's event is the first without the late Alderwoman Scheketa Hart Burns who died suddenly this summer.

Aurora is also hosting an event to honor her legacy.

