Volunteers packed school supplies in preparation for back-to-school bash in Aurora
AURORA (CBS) - Community volunteers in Aurora spent Wednesday night packing school supplies for the city's biggest and longest-running school supply bash.
The group filled more than 1,000 kits for elementary, middle, and high school students.
This year's event is the first without the late Alderwoman Scheketa Hart Burns who died suddenly this summer.
Aurora is also hosting an event to honor her legacy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.