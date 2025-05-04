Visitation, memorial service to be held this week for former Illinois Gov. George Ryan

Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday for former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, who died last week.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at the Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel, at 1900 W. Court St. in Kankakee.

A memorial service will begin at noon Thursday, May 8, at Asbury United Methodist Church, at 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.

Ryan died this past Friday, after a short stint in hospice.

Ryan was a Republican who served as governor from 1999 to 2003. He had previously served as Illinois Secretary of State from 1991 to 1999, and lieutenant governor from 1983 to 1991 under Republican James R. Thompson.

Ryan is perhaps most well known for his fall from grace, after he was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, tax fraud and making false statements to the FBI when he was secretary of state and later as governor.

Ryan was indicted on 22 charges in December 2003, including racketeering, bribery, extortion, money laundering and tax fraud. He was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to six and a half years in prison, which he began serving in 2007.

But as governor before that, Ryan also received national attention when he put a moratorium on executions in Illinois in 2000, after several inmates on death row were found to be wrongfully convicted, and commuted the death sentences of more than 160 inmates. Democratic Governor Pat Quinn eventually signed the bill that abolished the death penalty in Illinois.

After his release from prison, Ryan continued to campaign against the death penalty and worked on a book about all the people he met in politics.

