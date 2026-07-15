Visitation, celebration of life information for Black hair care pioneer George E. Johnson

Chicago will honor trailblazing business leader George E. Johnson.

Johnson died on Monday, July 6, at the age of 99.

He and his late wife, Joan, started Johnson Products in 1954 on Chicago's South Side after securing a $250 loan. It grew into a hair care empire catering almost exclusively to Black people, with brands such as Afro Sheen and Ultra Sheen.

Johnson Products was also the first Black company listed on the American Stock Exchange.

Outside of hair care, Johnson also founded Independence Bank in 1964 and became the exclusive sponsor for the TV dance and music show, "Soul Train."

Family, friends, and community members are expected to gather for a public visitation on Thursday at Leak and Sons Funeral Home. Johnson will then be laid to rest following a celebration of life ceremony on Friday at Trinity United Church of Christ.

Visitation and funeral information for George E. Johnson

Visitation service

Thursday, July 16, 2026

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. CT

Leak & Sons Funeral Home

7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago, IL 60619

Funeral services

Friday, July 17, 2026

Visitation — 10 a.m. CT

Service — 11 a.m. CT

Trinity United Church of Christ

400 W. 95th St.

Chicago, IL 60628