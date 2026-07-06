George Johnson, pioneer of Black hair care products, dies at 99, spokesperson says

Chicago businessman and founder of Johnson Products, George E. Johnson, has died.

A spokesperson for Johnson said he died on Monday.

He founded Johnson Products in 1954 with the help of a $500 loan. The products originally focused on the hair care market for African American men. However, his success came from the women's hair care market, with one popular product, Ultra Sheen—a home-use straightener.

Johnson Products was also the first Black company listed on the American Stock Exchange.

Outside of hair care, Johnson also founded Independence Bank in 1964 and became the exclusive sponsor for the TV dance and music show, "Soul Train."

His honors span from receiving the American Black Achievement Award from Ebony Magazine in 1978 to the Public Service Award of the Harvard Club in 1979 for his work with the George E. Johnson Foundation and Educational Fund.

Johnson was 99 years old.