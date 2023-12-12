Visit Richardson Christmas Tree Farm in Illinois this holiday season

Visit Richardson Christmas Tree Farm in Illinois this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Richardson Christmas Tree Farm is one of the biggest tree farms in the United States.

Choose your tree with a selection of over 50,000 tree varieties over 75 acres. Take a free wagon ride through the farm on weekends and grab some hot chocolate.

It's located in Spring Grove, Illinois at 9407 Richardson Road.

For more information, visit the Richardson Farm website.