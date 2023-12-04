Virginia house explodes where officers were trying to serve a search warrant

Here's your Monday evening news update | December 4, 2023 Here's your Monday evening news update | December 4, 2023 01:31

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia suburb of the nation's capital are investigating a massive explosion at a house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a statement that the suspect fired several shots inside the home and that an explosion happened. Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IGFF3D1Ed2 — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 5, 2023

The police had earlier said that they were investigating after someone fired a flare gun from the house.

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The explosion took place in Bluemont, a suburban neighborhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes that house two families.

A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Carla Rodriguez of South Arlington said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

"I actually thought a plane exploded," she said.