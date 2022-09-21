Violent crash in Auburn Gresham leaves three people injured

Cars crash, end up in front yard of home in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured late Wednesday in a violent crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The crash occurred late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 86th and Carpenter streets – in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported two cars slammed together at high speed. One of the cars slapped into a light pole and left bent and smashed – with the streetlight arm ripped asunder and a one-way sign lying on the parkway.

The car ended up resting against a house at the corner. Since the lamppost bore the brunt of the impact, the house was not seriously damaged – in a fortunate occurrence for the residents.

The other car, a sport-utility vehicle, lay wrecked on the parkway near the house.

The Fire Department called an Emergency Medical Services Plan 1 – which automatically sends five ambulances. Three people ended up going to the hospital – two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, while a 17-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Investigators were on the scene late Wednesday, and the intersection will be closed for the foreseeable future.