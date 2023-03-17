Murder charges for two suspects in violent confrontation that left man dead on North Shore

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Second-degree murder charges will be filed against two suspects in the death of a man during a violent confrontation along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the north suburbs.

The suspects have been a focus of investigation in the case from the beginning.

The incident happened early on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17 was Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 117 Sheridan Rd., in unincorporated Lake Forest.

Authorities said 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, who lives in the area went outside to speak with neighbors who were being loud on the lakeshore around 1 a.m. After making contact with those neighbors, a violent confrontation occurred, resulting in Ascaridis' death.

The coroner said the death was from multiple injuries, deemed suspicious by investigators. The victim was a father, husband and local business owner.

Around that same time, two men, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban and 18-year-old Jacob Firestone, both from Highland Park, called 911, telling authorities they needed both medical attention and to share that they had that beachside involvement with Ascarides just hours before.

Nicholas Caban, Jacob Firestone Lake County Major Crimes Task Force

Both were hospitalized. Authorities got a warrant for Caban's house said they and found a gun with a defaced serial number – leading to a felony weapons charge against him. Firestone was released from hospital care days after the murder and into police custody.

Late Thursday, authorities said Caban and Firestone were to be charged with second-degree murder.