Death investigation underway after body found on beach in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is launching an investigation after a body was found on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Highland Park Police responded to a report of a person lying unconscious on the beach at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the man had injuries to his body, so they called in the Major Crimes unit to investigate his death.
Investigators don't believe there is a threat to the community.
