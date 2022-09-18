Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after body found on beach in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is launching an investigation after a body was found on the shore of Lake Michigan. 

Highland Park Police responded to a report of a person lying unconscious on the beach at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve just after 5 a.m. Saturday. 

Police say the man had injuries to his body, so they called in the Major Crimes unit to investigate his death. 

Investigators don't believe there is a threat to the community. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 10:25 PM

