State, community leaders meeting for violence prevention conference

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Preventing violence as we approach warm summer days in Chicago in top of mind for city leaders.

On Friday, state and community leaders are gathering at St. Paul Church of Christ to talk about safety. It's a conference to hammer out a plan to prevent crime this summer.

Congressman Danny Davis is hosting the conference, which starts at 7 a.m.

Organizers say the goal is to create peace and forgiveness, especially in light of recent street take-overs in The Loop.

It's also about taking a look at issues proven to lead to crime, like mental illness, lack of jobs and inadequate schools.

The plan they come up with will be handed over to Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson.

Then later Friday afternoon, Chicago officials will also talk about crime prevention.

The police and fire departments along with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications will announce a citywide summer safety plan.

That event is set for 12:30 p.m.