Vigil to be held at City Hall in Highland Park Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Community members will come together nine days after tragedy struck Highland Park.

A candlelight vigil will be held at City Hall at 7 p.m.

Mayor Nancy Rotering will be there, with music by the pipes and drums of the Chicago police and fire departments.

The vigil comes just one day after mother Irina McCarthy was laid to rest. The 35-year-old was the youngest victim killed in the parade that day.

She died along with her husband Kevin, right in front of their 2-year-old son Aiden.

After the toddler was found by strangers, he's now in the care of his grandparents. A fundraiser for him has raised over $3.2 million.

First published on July 13, 2022

