Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.

Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.

And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.

Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety follows them everywhere now

Lia Gardner showed us a text to her mom during the shooting, time stamped 10:21 a.m., less than 10 minutes after the shooting started, saying, "just incase want to let you know i love you."

"It sucks to have to send that text, and it sucks to be on the receiving end," Gardner said.

"Now, anytime I leave my house, I make sure to give them a big hug and like tell them I love them, because I'm like, that could have been me," added classmate Sage Marselle

Meantime, a Gofundme for Aiden has raised over $3.2 million in the last week, and a law firm says a trust has officially been created to make sure the funds go directly to the 2-year-old.