Vigil held in Chicago for Iran plane crash victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Chicago's South Loop Sunday a tragedy was remembered and its victims were honored as people gathered at Roosevelt and Michigan Avenue.

Chicago 4 Iran hosted a vigil to commemorate the downing of Flight PS752 four years ago Monday.

The flight was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shortly after taking off. All 176 people on board were killed. More than half of the victims were from Canada.

Now the Canadian government says it is not ruling out designating the IRGC a terrorist organiation.

Families of the victims have been demanding that since the crash.