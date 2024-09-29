Vigil held for NW Indiana man who died after being handcuffed, held down by police during seizure

Vigil held for NW Indiana man who died after encounter with deputies during seizure

Vigil held for NW Indiana man who died after encounter with deputies during seizure

Vigil held for NW Indiana man who died after encounter with deputies during seizure

DEMOTTE, Ind. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered on Sunday to remember the northwest Indiana man who later died after officers handcuffed and restrained him during a medical emergency earlier this month.

Relatives for 26-year-old Rhyker Earl were demanding answers as they paid tribute to the father of two following an incident involving police that they say shouldn't have escalated the way it did.

They came with signs and photos and Looked for a shoulder to lean on or someone to hug, remembering a man they described as the kindest of souls.

It was just three weeks ago when Earl had a seizure at a home in DeMotte, Indiana. His grandmother called 911 out of concern.

Jasper County Sheriff's officers responded to the home, and police body cameras documented what unfolded next.

The footage was recently released as part of a Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigation where the family says responding officers used excessive force—pinning down Earl as he struggled to breathe.

The Jasper County sheriff said that Earl can be seen in the video banging his head on the floor, at which time deputies placed a pillow under his head to prevent him from injuring himself.

The sheriff says that officers deliberately placed Earl in a position that would not restrict his breathing. Earl died 2 days later at a hospital.

"The distant terror we read about in the daily paper can now become terror we experience in our own homes," said Miracle Gawlinksi, aunt.

Gathering outside the Jasper County Sheriff's Department Sunday night, the family is demanding answers

"We will not forget. We will not be silent. This should not have happened." she said.

For this family, the release of the disturbing police body camera footage is fueling their quest for justice. They, along with their attorney, will hold a press conference in Chicago on Monday morning, where they're expected to address the newly released body cam footage.