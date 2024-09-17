Man died after being handcuffed, pinned to floor during seizure in Indiana, family says

DeMotte, Indiana man dies after being handcuffed and pinned to floor

DEMOTTE, Ind. (CBS) -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for an Indiana father of two who died after being handcuffed and pinned on a floor by police.

Rhyker Earl, 26, suffered a seizure on the night of Sunday, Sept. 8, at a home in DeMotte, Indiana, about an hour and 15 minutes south and east of Chicago.

Earl's grandmother called 911 for help, and Jasper County, Indiana Sheriff's officers came to the home. The family said when Earl was still recovering from his seizure, he was confused and agitated and fell into an officer.

The family said officers responded by handcuffing Earl and pinning him face down on the floor.

Several officers reportedly stayed on top of Earl while EMTs gave him sedatives.

His aunt, Miracle Gawlinski, said he pleaded for his life.

"He was still face down in a pillow, handcuffed, officers on top of him, administering sedatives for a lengthy period of time while I was there, begging, pleading, crying: 'I can't breathe! Help me!'" Gawlinski said.

After about 15 minutes Earl went limp, and Gawlinski said she noticed Earl was turning blue. An EMT took his pulse, and he was not breathing, she said.

Officers tried to revive Earl, but it was too late.

Earl was taken off life support Tuesday, Sept. 10.

An investigation is now under way into the handling of his medical emergency.