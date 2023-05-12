Watch CBS News
Vigil for fallen CPD officer Areanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Flags stand at half-staff to honor fallen Chicago police Officer Areanah Preston

She was murdered last weekend. A vigil is planned for 5:30 to remember Officer Preston. It's being held at her former high school, UIC College Prep on the near West Side.

Preston was set to graduate from Loyola University's law school this weekend with a master's degree. CPD has arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

