Vigil, balloon release held for CPD Officer Areanah Preston outside DuSable Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston – who was shot and killed this past weekend.

The vigil was held at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl. Attendees were encouraged to bring yellow, purple, and white balloons for a balloon release.

Officer Preston's mother and father both spoke.

"Areanah always saw the best in everything. She had so many goals, dreams – she was a super kid," said Officer Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon.

"I appreciate all the love and support that you guys have given my family and my daughter – and we've definitely got to make some changes around here," said Officer Preston's father, Allen Preston.

The vigil also featured an hour of prayer, and a memorial honoring Officer Preston's life.

The shooting that took Officer Preston's life happened early Saturday morning.

The offenders pulled up in a stolen vehicle, a red Kia in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood. They approached Preston, who was in uniform, while armed.

One of the offenders fired shots at Preston, who returned fire. Police say at least two of the suspects fired weapons.

The offenders continued to shoot at her, and one of the others took Preston's weapon before fleeing the scene, Interim police Supt. Eric Carter said this week. Her weapon has not been recovered.

Carter on Wednesday announced first-degree murder charges against four suspects -- Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Joseph Brooks, 19, Trevell Breeland, 19, and Jaylen Frazier, 16, who will be tried as an adult.