Chicago police release video of suspect wanted in connection with Marshall Square homicide last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a homicide on the city's West Side last month.

The department released video of the incident that happened around 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old woman was traveling as a passenger inside a vehicle when someone fired multiple gunshots in her direction.

She was hit in the back of her head by the gunfire and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Anyone with information is asked contact Area 4 detectives, Det. Hugh at 312-746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ528272.