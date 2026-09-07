Video showing moments leading to fatal shooting of Gary, Indiana, security guard by police yet to be released

Video that shows what led up to the fatal shooting of a security guard in Gary, Indiana, has still not been released after more than a week.

Kenneth Williams Sr., 67, was working when he was shot and killed by officers in downtown Gary. Indiana State Police said he was acting "unusual" and "erratic" before nine officers fired shots and killed him. The shooting left his family confused — his son saying that's not who his father was.

For the last week, Williams' family has been preparing for his funeral next Saturday. Kenneth Williams Jr. is still without a clue as to why his dad was shot and killed.

"Waiting for answers, waiting for body camera video," he said.

The family says Williams Sr. has been an armed security guard for decades with different companies.

On Friday, Aug. 28, ISP said officers were called to 4th and Broadway by the Metro Center because Williams Sr. was acting strange. They say nine officers from the Gary Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department exchanged fire with Williams, who was shot and killed.

"I've never heard of him having to fire a weapon. It seems strange to me," Williams Jr. said.

At least 100 evidence markers were seen around the park outside the Metro Center.

Williams Jr. says he's been in touch with an ISP investigator who told him it could take two weeks or a little longer for the amount of footage he has to look through. He also learned that surveillance cameras at the Gary Metro station were not working or unavailable and there was a prior incident at the Metro station involving three people. One had a gun, but it's unclear how his dad got involved.

"So I am just waiting to see if that had anything to do with the police force on my father," he said.

Williams Jr. and his brother Jonathan spoke with CBS Chicago the weekend their father was fatally shot. They said he was acting normal before going to work and never had to "call medical assistance, psychiatric for him."

As for Williams Jr., he has faith he will see the body camera video soon, so his family can have some sort of closure.

"I believe everyone wants to see what was going on and want to see if the actions of these officers, you know, the force they used, was needed," he said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out and submitted requests for the video footage and is still waiting to receive it.

The officers involved are on administrative leave.