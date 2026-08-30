Family of security guard fatally shot by police in Gary, Indiana, left with questions

The family of a Gary, Indiana, father wants answers after Indiana State Police say nine officers shot and killed him during the weekend.

State police said the shooting involved officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Gary Police Department. Kenneth Williams, 67, of Gary, was shot and killed in the incident.

Williams' sons say their dad was working as an armed security guard at the Metro Center in downtown Gary that night. The next day, the family got a call asking them to identify his body. They had no idea what happened to him.

"He was just a family-oriented person, you know, with family and going to family," said Kenneth Williams Jr.

Williams was a father, grandfather, even a great-grandfather. A people person and dad to Jonathan and Kenneth Williams Jr.

"Man, he was great. He was like one of my best friends. He was hanging out basically every day," Jonathan said. "I didn't know that was going to be the last day. "

Indiana State Police said that on Friday night, officers were called to 4th and Broadway because Williams, who is an armed security guard, was acting unusually and erratically. They say nine officers — six from the Gary Police Department and three from the Lake County Sheriff's Department — exchanged fire with Williams, who was shot and killed.

"A lot of shots. It had to be like 100 or something shots rang out," said witness Kristin Lindsey.

At least 100 evidence markers were seen around the park outside the Metro Center. A garbage can that was hit with about a dozen bullets was still in the area on Sunday. Williams' family says his car was being towed.

The family wants to know why their dad, who was doing his job, ended up dead.

"It feels like it's overkill. You know, it feels like it's too much," Williams Jr. said.

"I think it would be a little soon to call it overkill," said Anthony Riccio, former first deputy superintendent with the Chicago Police Department.

He says a lot is unclear at this point.

"We don't know 99 of those rounds could have missed this individual. We just don't know. We don't know how many he fired back at the police," he said.

Riccio says people should not rush to judgment and wait to see how the ISP investigation plays out. In the next few days, he expects we will see body camera or surveillance video of the shooting.

When asked why nine officers needed to fire their weapons on one person.

"You want to make sure you have enough officers to protect the public," Riccio said.

However, Williams' sons are eager for any information and have not heard from investigators.

"He's 67, go to work, comes home, eat. He's police-friendly. You know, makes no sense at all," Williams Jr. said.

All the officers involved were put on administrative leave per protocol. None of them were hurt.

Indiana State Police are investigating.