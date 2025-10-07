Federal agents detaining people in North, Northwest suburbs captured on video

ICE activity has been ramping up in the north and northwest suburbs, including incidents outside a Park Ridge high school and another outside of a restaurant in Niles.

Video from outside Omega Restaurant and Bakery in Niles captured the moment an employee was on his lunch break.

Niles police said Noe Bartolon Rodriguez was outside the Golf Road business last Wednesday. That's when a man in a black shirt and mask first approached Rodriguez, then another man came out of the silver sedan, and another from the other side of the business. A fourth person walks out of the black SUV, they handcuff Rodriguez, and escort him inside the car.

Niles police said they verified with his family that he is in ICE custody.

Another incident involving ICE happened outside Maine East High School in Park Ridge.

District 207 said the person detained was not connected to the school, and that it happened a couple of weeks ago on a Saturday when students were not in class.

The district said ICE agents used the empty parking lot to transfer someone from one car to the other and left the area.

The principal sent a letter to families that read in part, "We want to assure you that it was not connected to Maine East in any way. We want to confirm that there have been no incidents of ICE approaching our school or interacting with our students on campus at any time. Please do not contribute to rumors that may exist as our goal is to support our students that may be experiencing stress around recent events.

Recently, a woman in Waukegan was detained by border Patrol agents near city hall, though she was a U.S. citizen. The incident caused Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham to intervene.

Dariana Fajardo, 23, at one point called for Cunningham nearby to help. Her incident was also captured on video.

He said he recognized her, tried to de-escalate the situation, and get her keys to move her car so it won't be towed. He did not see what led up to the arrest.

An agent told bystanders there was no warrant for Fajardo's arrest, but she was impeding a federal law enforcement operation.

Fajardo, who has since been released, said she felt targeted because a Mexican flag was on the hood of her car. She also says she was not charged, but that could change.