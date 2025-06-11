Video shows 2023 CTA Yellow Line crash that sent 16 people to hospital

CBS News Chicago has obtained video from inside the Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line train that crashed in November 2023.

From multiple angles, the video shows the exact moment of the crash that sent 16 people to the hospital.

The two-car train crashed into a snow plow around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 2023, on the main tracks adjacent to the Howard rail yard in Rogers Park.

The NTSB said one operator and 30 passengers were on the Yellow Line train at the time of the crash, Officials at the time of the crash said everyone on the train — originally reported as 38 people — was hurt.

The NTSB said a total of 16 people were treated and released from area hospitals, and three people were in critical condition after the crash — including the train operator.

Six other people were on board the snow plow.

Back in February, the National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash. The report said the operator of the train was only given seconds' notice to go from 55 mph to a full stop. Meanwhile, leaves on the tracks made for slippery conditions, and the CTA had disabled an automatic braking feature.

The report also found that while the operator did have alcohol in his system, but this was not to blame for the crash.

The crash caused $8.7 million in damage.

The CTA Yellow Line-Skokie Swift did not resume operations until January 2024 — seven weeks after the crash.