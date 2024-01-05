CTA Yellow Line service resumes operations weeks following crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People are now able once again to take the Yellow Line train after service was halted since November when a train crashed into a piece of snow removal equipment.

The crash also left dozens hurt.

As CBS 2's Darius Johnson reported, the first train rolled through the Dempster-Skokie station around 4:55 Friday - about 10 minutes behind schedule. Since then, there has been a consistent flow of trains.

It was the first time in seven weeks that trains were seen leaving the station. Passengers were on board eager to test out the newly improved Yellow Line.

"With the yellow line, we're just happy to see that it's back," said passenger Alek Madry. "You know, it's important, it's an important connection between uh an important suburb and the city, so, you know, stuff like that is just important for the city. We're just happy to see it back."

Service resumes on the yellow line nearly two months after a crash shut it down. Video taken at the scene following the accident shows some of the aftermath when a train hit a snow removal machine in November near the Howard Street station in Rogers Park.

The crash sent 19 to the hospital, injured three others, and caused $8.7 million in damages.

After being suspended for weeks, service is back but with some changes - including trains going 35 miles per hour instead of 55, more track cleaning, and an extra layer of communication between train operators and supervisors.

As for the investigation – the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report in December but did not rule on the cause of the crash. Federal investigators say they're looking at several factors that included debris on the track that impacted braking and incorrect braking distance estimates.

The CTA will hold a press conference Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss the reopening of the yellow line.