Victims robbed at gunpoint by group of men on North, West sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a spree of four armed robberies that happened in just a matter of four hours.

This started around 9 p.m. Wednesday and ended right after midnight.

In each case, four men would approach victims on the walkway and rob them of their belongings. The group would then drive off in a waiting vehicle.

In one robbery, the suspects hit the victim in the side of the head.

Incident times and locations:

· 1500 block of West Altgeld Street on March 8, 2023, at 8:40 p.m.

· 700 block of West Fulton Market on March 8, 2023, t 10:20 p.m.

· 1000 block of West 18th Street on March 8, 2023, at 10:45 p.m.

· 1700 block of South Union Avenue on March 9, 2023, at 12:50 a.m.

The suspects were described as four African American males, 18-22 years old, wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and dark ski masks.

What you can do:

· Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in the area

· Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions

· If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

· Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information

· If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives -

Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.