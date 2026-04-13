Prosecutors: Victim of January shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park community was new boyfriend of alleged shooter's ex

Prosecutors said the victim of a deadly shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood back in January was the new boyfriend of the alleged shooter's ex-girlfriend.

Jonathan Roldan, 35, was charged this past weekend with a felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said he shot and killed Andrew Garay, 30, in the 3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue on Jan. 23.

Roland appeared for a detention hearing on Sunday. At the hearing, prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's office said Roldan's ex-girlfriend had been in a relationship with Garay for four years.

Roldan shares two children with the ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, Garay picked up his girlfriend from work and proceeded to pick up one of her two children from a friend's house, and then drove to the girlfriend's home — where he dropped off the girlfriend and her child.

Roldan was waiting outside, prosecutors said.

A witness saw Roldan emerge from a gangway, raise his right hand, and fire a single shot at Garay's vehicle as he began to drive away, police said. The bullet went through the right passenger side window and struck Garay in the forehead and temple area, prosecutors said.

Garay's car made it about two car lengths before stopping, while Roldan fled into the gangway, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said right afterward, a neighbor's Blink camera documented Garay's girlfriend — Roldan's ex — telling Roldan, "Yoni [Roldan's' nickname], what the f*** did you do, what the f*** did you do?'"

The ex called police and named Roldan as the shooter, prosecutors said. Garay was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Roldan was arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue.

He is expected back in court on Tuesday.