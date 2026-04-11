Man charged in shooting death of 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park
A man was charged in the fatal shooting on a 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park back in January.
Chicago police said Jonathan Roldan, 35, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.
Police said Roland was identified as the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old in the n the 3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue on January 23.
Roldan was arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue.
He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.