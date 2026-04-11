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Man charged in shooting death of 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A man was charged in the fatal shooting on a 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park back in January. 

Chicago police said Jonathan Roldan, 35, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder. 

Police said Roland was identified as the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old in the n the 3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue on January 23. 

Roldan was arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue. 

He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.   

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