Man charged in shooting death of 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park

A man was charged in the fatal shooting on a 30-year-old man in Humboldt Park back in January.

Chicago police said Jonathan Roldan, 35, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said Roland was identified as the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old in the n the 3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue on January 23.

Roldan was arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue.

He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.