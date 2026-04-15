Vetoed freeze on tipped wage hikes, cab fare increase on Chicago City Council agenda

The City Council meeting set for Wednesday has a stacked agenda, addressing everything from a multimillion-dollar police settlement to honoring a high school scholastic bowl team.

The usual approval of leases, sales, and governmental appointments are up for a vote Wednesday. Such measures tend to pass with flying colors.

But the City Council is also set Wednesday to address more controversial topics — big talkers that affect Chicagoans and their wallets.

One such topic is tipped wages. The alders approved a measure to freeze an already-approved wage increase for people in the service industry at a City Council meeting last month.

In 2023, the City Council approved the "One Fair Wage Ordinance" to gradually increase the wage for tipped workers to the full minimum wage by July 1, 2028. It was one of Johnson's first signature wins for his progressive agenda.

Before the ordinance passed, businesses were allowed to pay tipped workers 60% of the standard minimum wage. If tipped workers' wages and tips do not add up to the full minimum wage, employers must make up the difference.

Restaurant owners said the mandated raises actually wound up hurting employees — with hours reduced, jobs cut, and customer prices raised to keep up with the required payments.

So a proposal approved by the City Council last month on a 30-18 vote would freeze tipped wages at the current rate of $12.62 per hour. Alders would need 34 votes to override Johnson's veto.

But Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed the freeze, calling it "tone deaf and shortsighted."

The mayor's letter vetoing the ordinance will be read at the City Council meeting Wednesday. It says the measure would "deprive tipped workers of desperately needed financial stability."

He pointed to tariffs, inflation, and the war with Iran, and added, "We cannot punish those that are not vulnerable to economic precarity."

Alders may try to override the veto, but they might not have enough votes.

Council is also set to consider a price hike for taxi rides Wednesday. It would be the first fare bump in a decade.

Some drivers told CBS News Chicago they are appreciative, but others say it is too little, too late.

Cab drivers have seen the value of their taxi medallions — the required city licenses — plummet. Cab driver Mohamed Ali bought his medallion for $25,000 several years ago, but it's now worth only $6,000. City records show, before Uber and Lyft began operating in Chicago in 2012 and 2013, respectively, medallions often sold for as much as $350,000 or more.

Lyft and Uber have far fewer regulations than taxis in Chicago. Ride-hailing services can charge higher fares and have normalized surge pricing during peak demand periods, all while cabbies can only charge what the city allows.

As for the fare bump, it would mean about 20% more for a ride, with a $2.50 rush hour fee between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. There would also be a $1 overnight fee from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Another hot topic to be addressed Wednesday is a proposal to ban extremism from within the ranks of the Chicago Police Department.

More than a few officers have been investigated in the past for ties to the Proud Boys and other anti-government groups.

The proposal would block all members of the Chicago Police Department from "advocating, engaging in or supporting the overthrow of any federal, state, or local government of the United States."

The City Council is also expected to vote Wednesday on a $9.5 million settlement with a man who spent 19 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of murder.

The City Council Finance Committee unanimously agreed this week to the settlement with Carl Reed, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2005 for the killing of 66-year-old Kim Van Vo, who had been stabbed 11 times in his apartment at an assisted living facility.

The Council agenda also includes a resolution honoring the Walter Payton Preparatory High School scholastic bowl team on winning its first IHSA championship.

The City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m.