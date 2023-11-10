Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair honoring Veterans Day with 'Veterans Path to Hope'

By Audrina Sinclair

/ CBS Chicago

Honoring veterans: Sarah Cain with Veterans Path to Hope
Honoring veterans: Sarah Cain with Veterans Path to Hope 03:10

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Veteran's Day CBS 2 is paying tribute to some of the heroes living in the Chicago area.

Even decades after serving, talking about it can still be emotional for vets. CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair saw that firsthand when chatting with local veterans through Veterans Path to Hope. 

The organization offers services including food pantries, peer counseling, employment and housing assistance to local veterans. Veterans Path to Hope partners with local organizations to provide these services and help rebuild and transform the lives of veterans. 

Sarah Cain is a veteran who worked as a medic and now works for the Crystal Lake-based Veterans Path to Hope. She said her two deployments were very different.

"The warfare changed during my two deployments, but the medical mission never changed," She said. 

Cain's husband served for 24 years. 

As Sinclair shared, he comes from a family of veterans. Her parents served a combined 45 years in the U.S. Army. Her brother and sister-in-law also served in the army. 

"I'm so grateful," Sinclair said. 

You can find more information on the Veterans Path to Hope website. 

Audrina Sinclair
audrinabigos.jpg

Audrina Sinclair is an anchor on the CBS2 Morning News.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 5:53 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.