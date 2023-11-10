CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair honoring Veterans Day with 'Veterans Path to Hope'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Veteran's Day CBS 2 is paying tribute to some of the heroes living in the Chicago area.

Even decades after serving, talking about it can still be emotional for vets. CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair saw that firsthand when chatting with local veterans through Veterans Path to Hope.

The organization offers services including food pantries, peer counseling, employment and housing assistance to local veterans. Veterans Path to Hope partners with local organizations to provide these services and help rebuild and transform the lives of veterans.

Sarah Cain is a veteran who worked as a medic and now works for the Crystal Lake-based Veterans Path to Hope. She said her two deployments were very different.

"The warfare changed during my two deployments, but the medical mission never changed," She said.

Cain's husband served for 24 years.

As Sinclair shared, he comes from a family of veterans. Her parents served a combined 45 years in the U.S. Army. Her brother and sister-in-law also served in the army.

"I'm so grateful," Sinclair said.

You can find more information on the Veterans Path to Hope website.