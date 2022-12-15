Watch CBS News
Army veteran gets free new roof on his East Beverly home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the spirit of giving, a local contractor is teaming up with a veterans' organization to give one man a brand-new roof, free of charge.

Retired U.S. Army veteran Edward Ollarvia served in Vietnam, Germany, and other military bases around the world.

On Thursday, he got a well-deserved "thank you" for his sacrifice; a new roof for his house in the East Beverly neighborhood as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

"There are I don't know how many veterans here, and people will always occasionally say 'thank you for your service,' but to see someone actually put that 'thank you' into actual deeds, it's beyond mind-blowing. It's beyond that," Ollarvia said.

His new roof was donated and installed by Style Exteriors. They're working in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

