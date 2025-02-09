Verizon Super Bowl FanFest draws crowds to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have not played in the Super Bowl in 18 years and have not won it in 39, but fans still had a reason to celebrate at Soldier Field this Super Bowl Sunday.

A massive Super Bowl watch party was held at the stadium Sunday. For those who couldn't make it out to New Orleans where the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, the first ever Verizon Super Bowl FanFest at home in Chicago was the next best thing.

Hundreds of fans were at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, with a live DJ — and even some appearances from the Bears players they know and love.

This party was just one of many watch parties going on around the country, delivering the ultimate fan experience in 30 NFL cities. This included on-field access, and of course, watching the big game on the Jumbotron.

There were actually more fans in attendance at the FanFest watch parties than were at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

In addition to the big game, fans are treated to great food, drinks, and music.

They also get the chance to meet some of the players — including rookie Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, who took time to take photos and sign autographs.

Odunze said while everyone has a favorite for the Super Bowl, he had no expectations for the night.

"I've got no Super Bowl predictions, but I'd like both teams to go out there, have a great game," he said.

CBS News Chicago also met a man who was wearing a Bears jersey, but an oversized city Chiefs hat.

"Hopefully, Chiefs by seven at least," he said.

CBS News Chicago also met a woman who was clad all in Philadelphia Eagles gear.

"I wanted to watch the game with a variety of people. I wanted to see people enjoy themselves," she said, "and I've just been kind of home alone, so I want to be out at large so I can do my Eagles dance.

The FanFest at Soldier Field was set to last until 9 p.m.