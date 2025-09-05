Burglars taking coins from inside vending, laundry machines on Chicago's South Side

A string of burglaries involving vending and laundry machines has prompted a police warning on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said the burglaries were reported in the Oakland, Bronzeville, and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

In the incidents, police said the offender broke into apartment buildings, damaged a vending and laundry machines, and removed the coins from inside.

The burglaries were reported in the following locations:

3600 block of South Lake Park Ave. between August 5, 2025, at 5:30 P.M. and August 6, 2025, at 12:00 P.M.

3600 block of South Lake Park Ave. on August 9, 2025, at 5:30 A.M.

3600 block of South Lake Park Ave. on August 10, 2025, at 5:20 A.M.

1000 block of East 41st Pl. on August 11, 2025, at 4:20 A.M.

1000 block of East 41st Pl. on August 15, 2025, at 5:20 A.M.

400 block of East 43rd St. on August 23, 2025, at 6:30 A.M.

1000 block of East 41st Pl. on August 25, 2025, at 9:00 A.M.

5200 block of South Blackstone Ave. on August 29, 2025, at 12:15 A.M.

Police provided a vague description of the offender as a man between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.