Cars stolen and damaged in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents about a series of car thefts and damages in Englewood.

Each incident happened between Dec. 5 and 10.

Drivers in these locations told police their cars were missing or damaged.

Police believe the thieves are teenagers and were seen driving a blue Hyundai.