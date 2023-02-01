'This is the wrong house': Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.

The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened.

You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks.

The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety.

Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and his family went from settling in for the night to becoming unsettled.

"I was watching TV. My wife was putting the kid to bed. And I heard some loud rocks being thrown at our window," Kulkarni said.

He dashed to the front of the home they've lived in for four years in the neighborhood they've lived in for more than a decade.

"The window cracked open. A rock landed right in our living room. Shattered glass all over," Kulkarni said.

The family filed a police report and invested in surveillance cameras, which came in handy 10 days later, when they were hit again, this time around midnight.

Several surveillance cameras from Kulkarni and his neighbors show A light-colored car pulls up a few houses past Kulkarni's. Three people get out, leaving the driver-side door open and the car running.

Another camera shows the three people walking past with bricks in hand. At the home, one person enters through the gate and starts chucking the bricks into the home, fumbling with the gate on the way out and runs away.

Kulkarni is left wondering...why us?

"My wife and I were racking our brains to try to think about everything from like, did we write a negative review about someone on Yelp? Did we give a bad rating to an Uber driver," wondered Kulkarni.

He said there's no logical reason why he, his wife and six-year-old daughter would be targeted by vandals. The only reasonable explanation, he thinks, is pretty simple.

"They probably have the wrong house and I don't know how to keep bringing up the message that this is the wrong house. They're targeting the wrong people."

Kulkarni said Chicago police are promising additional patrols in the neighborhood. He said they hope these people are brought to justice while they work to restore their sense of peace.