In need of a Valentine's Day date? Take out a dog

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't have a date this Valentine's Day, a local pet shelter is offering some unconditional love.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting a special Valentine's Day campaign.

From February 12 to 18, you can take part in "Dog Date Out." Basically, you hang out with a dog for the day, and if it's a good match, the adoption fees are waived.

They're also offering $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine's Day.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:25 PM

