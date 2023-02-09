In need of a Valentine's Day date? Take out a dog
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't have a date this Valentine's Day, a local pet shelter is offering some unconditional love.
The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting a special Valentine's Day campaign.
From February 12 to 18, you can take part in "Dog Date Out." Basically, you hang out with a dog for the day, and if it's a good match, the adoption fees are waived.
They're also offering $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine's Day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.