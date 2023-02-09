In need of a Valentine's Day date? Take out a dog

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you don't have a date this Valentine's Day, a local pet shelter is offering some unconditional love.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting a special Valentine's Day campaign.

From February 12 to 18, you can take part in "Dog Date Out." Basically, you hang out with a dog for the day, and if it's a good match, the adoption fees are waived.

They're also offering $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine's Day.

Meet The Anti-Cruelty Society's most eligible bachelor—it's 13-year-old Anubis, aka "Nubi"! Can you resist his charming side smile? Help us find this senior sweetheart his forever home! #adopthttps://t.co/emSewn7Bl6 pic.twitter.com/kjjo7s51gp — The Anti-Cruelty Society (@AntiCruelty) February 2, 2023