Family loses $15,000 in Bears tickets sold by woman charged in previous scams

It was supposed to be a memorable day at the Bears game for a Chicago family, but they said not only did they not get into Soldier Field, they believe they were scammed out of about $15,000.

The Valdez family said it has been one hurdle after another to try and get their money back.

Maysoon Nasir, the woman who sold the tickets, is already facing criminal charges for a similar scheme in 2023, when she allegedly swindled people out of thousands of dollars on their dream vacations.

Jason Valdez's 75-year-old grandfather recently celebrated being cancer-free.

"After the radiation, we wanted to celebrate. His favorite football team is the Pittsburgh Steelers," Valdez said.

Last month, the Steelers played the Bears at Soldier Field, so Valdez and about 30 family members bought tickets and a tailgate package through M&M Events and Promotions.

"We get a text from this lady, saying the event was canceled and that there will be no tickets," Valdez said.

The only explanation the family received was a text the day of the game saying the event organizer was in the hospital.

"$15,000, out of the 29 people that bought tickets, two have been refunded," Valdez said.

Valdez believes the family was scammed.

"She sold tickets she didn't have to the event," he said. "Once we found out her history, we kind of figured it was unlikely we would see any refunds."

Maysoon Nasir runs M&M Events and Promotions.

In 2023, she was charged with identify theft and wire fraud for allegedly posing as a travel agent, charging thousands of dollars for travel packages that in many cases weren't booked. That case is still pending.

On Friday, Nasir denied scamming the Valdez family.

"I've never scammed them. I've talked to them," she said. "I have a trial going on, and I did nothing but try and help them."

The Valdez family said, while they don't expect to see their money, they do want others to hear their warning.

"I just don't want this to happen to another group of people," Valdez said. "It seems like there's no one stopping her. She's been doing this for years."

Nasir said she agreed to refund the entire Valdez family, and explained that once the charges were disputed with the bank it takes longer for the money to be returned.

The Valdez family has filed a complaint with the Illinois Attorney General's office.

Meantime, Nasir was due back in court on Monday for the 2023 fraud charges.