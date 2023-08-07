Oak Lawn travel agent accused of scamming families faces charges

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suburban woman posing as a travel agent who CBS 2 has investigated multiple times is going to have to answer to a judge.

Maysoon Nasir was arrested over the weekend on several felony charges including identify theft. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported about multiple customers who paid the woman thousands of dollars for trips that never materialized.

In the past, Maysoon Nasir repeatedly referred CBS 2 and police to her "refund credit" policy, which says upset customers won't get their money back, but they can use that credit to book another vacation. Investigators previously told CBS 2 that policy made it tricky to charge Nasir.

Now that Nasir has been arrested and is out on bond, CBS 2 stopped by her house in Oak Lawn again.

CBS 2 wanted to ask her about the charges filed against her and if she still stands by her refund credit policy. No one answered the door at Nasir's home, and the phone number CBS 2 called and texted her on multiple times in the past appeared to be disconnected.

Oak Lawn police took her into custody on Friday night.

The arrest came after two CBS 2 investigations into complaints against Nasir and her company, M&M Events and Promotions.

More than a dozen clients like Carina Tuminello told CBS 2 that Nasir botched vacations they paid her for.

Tuminello made it to Disney World, but only after paying for her flight and hotel at the last minute when the reservations Nasir claimed to make didn't go through. She's out more than $13,000.

Anthony Juggan's family actually got their $7,000 back from Nasir after CBS 2 confronted her to ask why she used the family's debit card to purchase hotel rooms for other travelers.

CBS 2 caught up with Juggan and Tuminello to get their reaction to Nasir's arrest.

"My sister initially woo-hooed like somebody hit a homerun," Juggan said.

"It's kind of like a little bit of justice for us, right?" Tuminello said. "So I was happy on that part, but it also made me feel like, why are we even going through this?"

Juggan added, "She has to accept what she's done and be held to account for it and hopefully learn from it."

It'll be up to the justice system to decide if Nasir's charges of identify theft, theft by deception, and obstructing identification stick.

Her next hearing is set for Tuesday. CBS 2 plans to be there.