Uvalde Foundation for Kids starting safety patrols in some Chicago neighborhoods

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, an anti-violence nonprofit formed after the Robb Elementary School shooting, announced it is launching safety patrols in some Chicago neighborhoods following the Labor Day weekend violence.    

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said the patrols are comprised completely of volunteers, and are not affiliated with law enforcement. They also do not act as law enforcement, though the organization said it will contact law enforcement if needed. 

Instead, the foundation said, they are designed to increase student safety and increase community support for students, faculty parents and schools. Their volunteers are trained in crisis intervention and situation awareness. 

The patrols are targeting areas of concern in the city's Brighton Park, Oakland, Pilsen and Humboldt Park neighborhoods, based on information shared with the foundation by residents in those neighborhoods.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids also recently launched community safety patrols in Minneapolis following the shooting at Annunciation School and Church last week.

