U.S. Postal Service worker charged with PPP loan fraud to get $40,000

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday he's filed charges against a woman for fraudulently receiving tens of thousands of dollars from PPP loans while working for the postal service.

Raoul charged Kelly Newman, 47, of Chicago with three counts of theft by deception of more than $10,000, three counts of loan fraud and four counts of forgery. All the charges are felonies.

Prosecutors say Newman fraudulently applied for two PPP loans by lying about owning a business. According to the attorney general's office, she received $20,000 in July 2020 and another $20,000 in January 2021.

Raoul's office was contacted by the USPS Inspector General who found the loans while investigating alleged workers' compensation fraud, leading to the charges filed today.

The theft by deception and loan fraud charges carry sentences of up to seven years in prison, while the forgery charges carry sentences of up to five years in prison.

Newman is due back in court on May 13.