USPS offering $150,000 reward in armed robbery of letter carrier on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward leading to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a letter carrier in the Bronzeville neighborhood last month.

The robbery happened on Friday, June 28, around 1:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Evans Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the robbery as a woman approached the carrier before pointing and then flashing a weapon from her jacket's inside pocket.

She then fled the scene toward East 51st Street.

The suspect is described as a Black woman between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 7 tall and between 20 and 25 years old. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a pink shower cap, a white face mask, a pink sweatsuit with a blue jean jacket, and large false eyelashes.

The public is advised not to try to apprehend the suspect themselves as she is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Callers should say "Law Enforcement" and reference case number 4334247. All information will remain confidential.