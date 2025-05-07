USA Deaf Hockey team practicing in Bensenville, Illinois ahead of world championship in Vancouver

A team of elite hockey players has been training in Bensenville, Illinois, this week before heading to Canada to compete for a world championship. They haven't lost sight of their goal despite dealing with hearing loss.

The United States Deaf Hockey team is getting the opportunity to represent their country on the world stage. They are competing in the 4th annual World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships in Vancouver.

"Quite an honor. I mean, every year I get older, it means a lot more. I'm very lucky to get to continue playing at a high level at the age of 31. We'll see how much more I have, but like I said, every year it's an honor," said Grant Isenbarger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Isenbarger has been part of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association basically since he was able to skate, participating in the Stan Mikita Hockey School for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired, which has been held in summers in the Chicago area since 1973, and has served as a feeder for the United States Deaf Hockey team.

"For them it's huge. I know a while ago, there were players that weren't getting a real fair shot back home, because the coaches didn't know how to communicate with them. They didn't have the advantage of having interpreters like we do," said coach Joe Gotfryd.

For players like Isenbarger, the program has meant a lot, especially when he was young and trying to fit in.

"When I was younger, I struggled with self-esteem and confidence, and meeting people – players, coaches, mentors – really helped me grow to be who I am today," he said.

Isenbarger lost about 60% of his hearing after complications following hernia surgery when he was just 1 day old. While some might feel short-changed, he said he's actually grateful it happened.

"Had I not had that surgery, I probably wouldn't have had all these experiences, and met all these wonderful people in the program," he said.

Gotfryd, as he gets his team set to compete for a championship, is grateful for the interpreters, who make it easier to communicate with the players.

"They're fantastic. We have Janet and Nicky with they've been with us, and they've been with us on the probably two or three tournaments, the last two or three tournaments. They do a great job. They do a fantastic job," he said.

The team is hoping for a fantastic experience defending their title in Canada.

The World Deaf Hockey Championships run from today through May 17th in Vancouver.