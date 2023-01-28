Urban Warriors hosting free yoga classes starting today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free yoga program is coming to the little village neighborhood offering a chance for people to relax.
The nonprofit Urban Warriors is hosting the events every Saturday starting this afternoon.
They'll meet at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union near 26th and Pulaski starting today at 12:30 p.m.
After the class, free tacos will be provided for lunch.
To reserve your spot, go to urbanwarriorsyouth.org.
