Urban Warriors hosting free yoga classes starting today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free yoga program is coming to the little village neighborhood offering a chance for people to relax.

The nonprofit Urban Warriors is hosting the events every Saturday starting this afternoon.

They'll meet at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union near 26th and Pulaski starting today at 12:30 p.m.

After the class, free tacos will be provided for lunch.

To reserve your spot, go to urbanwarriorsyouth.org.