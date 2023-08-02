Urban Male Network turns overgrown Chicago lot into safe space for area youth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An empty lot once overgrown with grass and weeds is being turned into a safe outdoor space for Englewood kids.

The city donated the free land to the group Urban Male Network leader.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has a sneak peek.

"This is the block that I grew up on. I actually had family that stayed in this house before it became vacant."

Dr. Marlon Haywood's roots run deep in Englewood near Loomis and 62nd.

"Then across the street as well, I had family that stayed next door," Haywood said.

There are sweet moments of his childhood spent when grandma comes to mind.

"My grandmother stayed here, and my family, for generations, have stayed in this particular community," Haywood said.

But in this community, he grew up seeing vacant lots and abandoned homes. So he wanted to make a change on his block.

Last year, CBS 2 reported that the Resident Association of Greater Englewood teamed up with the Cook County Land Bank to celebrate Juneteenth.

They donated nine vacant lots to residents and businesses for free as part of the celebration.

Dr. Haywood won this piece of land, and he's turning it into an outdoor community space.

"We're going to have picnic tables and chairs. We're going to have a gaming trailer where the youth can play video games. We're going to create a golfing space so they can do miniature golf," Haywood said.

Behind a fence is an outdoor community space that will be available not only for the young men of Urban Male Network but it will be available to the community as well, a first for those who live on Loomis Street.

"Being able to just go outside in your community and go somewhere and have fun has been one of those obstacle. I was very excited when Marlon told me what he was doing, and I was happy to be a part of that."

A full-time artist, Richard McNeal created a mural covering the entire lot.

"I thought that it was very important to be a part of something, I believe, is going to go way past our time when we're here on earth. So I was excited," McNeal said.

A lot, once filled with weeds and grass, is close to becoming a safe space for Englewood kids.

"We're pretty much past the one-year mark now, and we're already starting to make that transformation," Haywood said.

The lot is expected to open in late September.

@urbanmalenetwork sends a big thank you to the @chicagobulls, @bullscommunity, and @ayodos_11 for their generous... Posted by Urban Male Network on Monday, July 31, 2023