Cook County gives away deeds to 12 vacant lots in Englewood for redevelopment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is hoping to breathe new life into the South Side. On Saturday county leaders announced it has handed over the deeds to 12 vacant lots in Englewood.

It was part of a land giveaway announced on Juneteenth last year.

The whole process is overseen by the Cook County Land Bank Authority.

The goal is to clear blight while simultaneously generating wealth and revitalizing struggling areas.

Three of the plots given away were given to the local nonprofit Inner City Muslim Action Network, which is developing the land into spaces for youth engagement and the arts.