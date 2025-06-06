Watch CBS News
Uptown building that houses Chicago's iconic Green Mill is for sale

The Uptown building that houses the iconic Green Mill cocktail lounge and jazz club is up for sale.

The landmark-protected building is located on the corner of Broadway and Lawrence Avenue on Chicago's North Side. While it contains multiple businesses, the Green Mill is one if its biggest draws because of its rich history.


The Green Mill is over 100 years old, and was once a popular spot for infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone to see and be seen. It operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition.

It continues to be a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, serving up cocktails along with nightly live music performances.

According to Crain's Chicago, operations at the Green Mill aren't expected to be impacted by the sale of the building. 

