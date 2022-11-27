Dozens of packages dumped from UPS truck at park in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the midst of the busy online holiday shopping season, a strange discovery was made in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
A neighbor called police after he heard strange noises, then spotted a UPS truck in the alley.
Then he noticed dozens of boxes dumped over a fence into a park behind his house.
Officers were able to recover the packages.
"I come out and look at the fence, and I see boxes all over," the man said.
It's unclear if the truck or the packages were stolen. Police are still investigating what happened.
CBS 2 has also reached out to UPS but had no response Saturday evening.
